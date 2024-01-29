AFK Journey will launch a new beta on February 1st, with an iOS release slated for March

AFK Journey is the sequel to AFK Arena

The new beta will launch on February 1st

Expect enhanced customisation, new animations, a PvP mode and more

Farlight Games is gearing up for the official launch of AFK Journey, letting players have a go at the upcoming fantasy RPG during the beta phase this February 1st. The casual 3D title combines strategic combat, gacha mechanics, and idle RPG elements into one cross-platform game that serves as the sequel to the popular idle RPG, AFK Arena.

With the new beta phase of AFK Journey, you can look forward to deep player avatar customisation features along with stunning character animations and a thrilling PvP mode. Familiar faces from the world of Esperia will be joining the fray, and you can experience fan-fave characters in a dynamic day and night cycle across vivid 3D landscapes.

Combat is a real-time tactical affair, and you'll need to strategise the best way to take advantage of traps and terrain around you to gain the upper hand. Of course, given the game's idle nature, you can also send your teammates on quests even when you're away to gather loot for you.

For now, if you're keen on giving the game a go yourself, you can do so by pre-registering for AFK Journey on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases, and is expected to land on March 27th according to the App Store.

In the meantime, you can also join the community of followers on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments, head on over to the official website for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.