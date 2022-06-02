A3: Still Alive is hosting a bunch of in-game events for players of the open-world fantasy RPG this June

Netmarble has announced a new update for A3: Still Alive, its open-world RPG on mobile. The dark fantasy title is hosting a series of in-game events for players, boosting the value of ITUs for those who are eager to earn while playing at the same time.

In A3: Still Alive, players can expect a lower ITU refinement fee - the previous fee of 5 Red Diamonds has been reduced to 10% of the ITU’s transaction. In celebration of the successful Buyback and Burn events, the game is giving away Inetrion Ore via the Coliseum Extract Event as well. Here, players with Lv. 190 and above can score a group reward - after achieving three wins - of 200 million Inetrion Ore.

Meanwhile, the Inetrion Hot-Time Event lets players enjoy a higher drop rate in the Inetrion Dungeon, and the Wish Altar Extract Event will let the top 1,000 players that have spent more than 200,000 Inetrion Ore share a group reward with a whopping 200 million Inetrion Ore.

The A3 Tip King Event on June 7th will also be giving away tons of in-game goodies, which you can discover more about on the game's official website.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can download A3: Still Alive over on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. To stay updated on all the latest developments, you can join the community of followers over on the official Facebook page or check out the embedded clip above as well to get a feel of the game's play-to-earn features.

Are you on the hunt for more similar titles that will put your skills to the test on your mobile device? Why not take a gander at our list of the top 25 best RPGs for Android phones and tablets?