Lunar: Silver Star Story Touch is landing on Android devices on January 26th with revamped visuals and QOL improvements

In case you missed it, SoMoGa, Inc. has officially announced that Lunar: Silver Star Story Touch will be landing on Android devices on January 26th, finally letting Android players get their hands on the world-renowned classic in just a few days' time. With this launch, the game will finally be kickstarting its move to become a multi-platform title, given that the Android release has been a highly anticipated and much-requested launch for some time.

In Lunar: Silver Star Story Touch, you can look forward to diving into the thrilling fantasy world of one of the most critically acclaimed JRPGs - only this time, you can enjoy higher resolution when it comes to both graphics and audio. The new port will also feature widescreen gameplay to keep up with the latest gadgets, as well as Bluetooth controller support for that old-school console RPG feel.

The port also boasts a near-identical similarity to the recent release of the iOS version, along with plenty of quality-of-life improvements as well as some options that will help you personalise your very own Lunar experience.

I personally can't wait for this Android port, given how much I adored Lunar: Silver Star Story Complete back then. Here's hoping it's everything I remember and more - and I won't even have to wait that long to find out.

If you're keen on giving the new port a go yourself, you can soon do so by downloading Lunar: Silver Star Story Touch on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a premium title that costs $11.99 a pop or your local equivalent. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments.