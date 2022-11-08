A Memoir Blue is an emotional interactive poem about a complicated mother-daughter relationship, out now on iOS

In case you missed it, Annapurna Interactive and Cloisters Interactive have officially announced the launch of A Memoir Blue for iOS users worldwide. The mobile release follows its launch on PC and consoles earlier this year, and lets mobile gamers in on an emotional tale about a mother and daughter via an interactive poem.

In A Memoir Blue, players can expect to discover a heartfelt narrative about a superstar athlete and what it means to have an "all-encompassing love between mother and daughter". Players explore the world through Miriam as she learns more about her childhood memories, all presented with an illustrated art style combining 3D elements and hand-drawn aesthetics.

Based on the trailer, it seems like life as a champion swimmer for Miriam hasn't been an easy one, and when an old song thrusts her back into a pool of memories about her complicated childhood, she is forced to recall the nuances of her relationship with her mother.

In case you're not familiar with the studio, Annapurna Interactive is known for its often emotional narratives with award-winning titles such as If Found…, What Remains of Edith Finch, Hindsight, The Pathless and more.

If you're keen on diving into the game, you can now download A Memoir Blue on the iOS App Store. It's a premium title that costs $3.99 a pop or your local equivalent. You can also visit the official website for more info, join the community of followers on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes, visuals and mechanics.

