9 Kings is a strategy game with just a hint of roguelike deckbuilding, coming soon to mobile

9 Kings from Playdigious will soon arrive on mobile after a period of radio silence

Set the date for October 12th to build your kingdom and defend it from fellow rulers

Use cards to build structures, grow your army and intervene in battles with a grimoire of spells

It's not uncommon for us to have a period of radio silence on some exciting upcoming releases. Fortunately, Playdigious have broken their silence on the upcoming roguelike strategy game 9 Kings, with the announcement that it'll finally be landing on iOS and Android on October 12th.

9 Kings has you playing as nine distinct factions led by their own leader. You'll build up a deck of different structures and grow your kingdom bit by bit like a city builder, while growing an army to defend your holdings from regular attacks by other rulers. 9 Kings challenges you to make use of both your defensive structures and army, and intervene directly with spells to shift the tide of battle in your favour.

Well, at least there's not ten to compete with

It's a surprisingly simple concept for a strategy game, but one with a surprising amount of depth to it. By beating the other rulers you'll also be able to add some of their cards to your deck, and by playing your cards right (literally) you can break the game over your knee for some ridiculous synergies.

9 Kings doesn't just allow it; it actually encourages you to get crazy with things. All of which is tempered by a near-constant increase in difficulty, meaning you'll really need to get creative if you want to come out on top. Think of it like Balatro, where building huge modifiers is the key to winning.

With plenty of different playstyles, a nice, crispy retro set of visuals, and Quest Mode, which offers varied challenges to complete, 9 Kings promises to be a pretty hefty new addition to your mobile strategy library when it launches on October 12th.

In the meantime, if you want to hone your skills ahead of launch, you've got plenty of options. Just take a look at our list of the best strategy games on Android for some choice picks that you can play right now!