8BitDo 64 Bluetooth Controller review - "The past is future!"

8BitDo has made a N64-style wireless controller!

Get classic controller support on your Android, PC, and Switch

Get that retro feel for older and newer games

Even though the world of mobile has evolved to the point where you may not even remember the last time you pressed a button on a phone, the touchscreen leaves much to be desired. While it's perfectly fine for doing daily tasks and navigating the internet, which slowly takes years off your life, it can slip when it comes to providing controls for games. Now, some of the most successful games have managed to use the touchscreen mechanics to their advantage, but others (namely ports and anything more complex) struggle to use them in a way that feels precise and natural. Thankfully, there are controllers that can be linked to mobile devices, and 8BitDo may have stepped up with their 64 Bluetooth Controller. But what we need to ask is: How does it play?

The 8BitDo 64 Bluetooth Controller

No matter what kind of gamer you ask, more likely than not, they'll say that the original N64 controller was initially designed as a torture device before it was readjusted to play games. It's certainly unique, but it's large and somewhat uncomfortable to use, especially in some of the more tense and demanding games. Now, what 8BitDo has done is translate the N64 button layout out to a modern controller shape that fits comfortably in our hands. All the accoutrements are there, from the singular analogue stick to the unnamed yellow directional buttons. And instead of just one Z-button, you've got both a left and a right Z-button. It's comfortable, it's quality, and the button placement makes sense. It has everything necessary to make the N64 controller scheme modern and wireless.

The powers of the 8BitDo 64 Bluetooth Controller

The first thing you're probably thinking is whether the 8BitDo 64 Bluetooth Controller can play N64 games. Well, you're in luck because it's been designed to link perfectly with the Nintendo Switch, and even has a toggle just for that. Once connected to your Switch, you can use it to navigate over to the N64 collection of Nintendo Classics to play the available games as they were intended, but more comfortably. The buttons will automatically map to the controls of the game, so you can jump right in. It also makes it a great candidate for other console classics, such as the Game Boy Color, NES, and SNES, giving it a great range.

But wait a minute, what about if I want to play N64 games on my phone, tablet, or computer? Guess what? As long as you have an emulator and the ROMs you want to play, you can use this controller to play them in a modern retro style. Depending on the emulator, the buttons may be mapped automatically, or you'll need to go into the settings and do that part yourself. Once you do, you'll be good to go. And remember, if you prefer a wired experience, just link the controller to your device old-school style.

Now, about modern mobile games… There is plenty of hope. Many mobile exclusives and ports have been designed with classic controllers in mind, and this one falls into that category. If it doesn't assign the buttons automatically, you can remap the controls yourself in whatever way makes the most sense to you. Mobile ports like Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, Dead Cells, and Stardew Valley all work great with this controller. Exclusives like Flash Party are inspired by original N64 games like Smash Bros. and will gladly accept this controller to deliver a sharper, more responsive experience.

The limits of the 8BitDo 64 Bluetooth Controller

While the 8BitDo 64 Bluetooth Controller is certainly a solid piece of hardware, it can't do everything. When you're trying to modernise old controls, there are going to be some obstacles, the biggest one being that most games are designed for modern controllers. That means if you download a game or an emulator that doesn't support remapping controls (or keybindings), you'll be left with whatever layout is assigned to the controller, which isn't always the most convenient.

This is particularly noticeable if you're going to be playing new games on your Switch or PC. The problem is that almost every new release assumes you have two analogue sticks. The 8BitDo 64 Bluetooth Controller, staying true to the source material, only has one and no way to compensate for it. If it allows, you can try using the yellow directional buttons or the D-pad, but you're better off saving it for less complex games. 2D games have the best chances of working well.

Play on, 8BitDo 64 Bluetooth Controller

The 8BitDo 64 Bluetooth Controller is a modern take on the classic N64 controller, with both wired and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing it to connect to your Android device, Nintendo Switch, or computer. It fits well in your hands, the button placement is comfortable and easy to familiarise with, and the automatic mapping works well. It suffers from the limitations of running modern software on older hardware, but that's just an expected hurdle when you want to play retro. And if that's the route you wanna take, the 8BitDo 64 Bluetooth Controller might just be what you need to press start.