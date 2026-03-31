3 Healers puts you in the safe hands of famous past mystics

Preferred Partner Feature

Out now on Android

It is not every day that you experience the birth of a new genre. Even less so, one of literal biblical proportions. However, this is exactly what pc4gamers has done, on mobile, despite their name. They have created the first action healer for Google Play, with the release of 3 Healers.

Here, you take control of one of three healers, shockingly. These include Jesus Christ from Christianity, Rasputin, the historic Russian Mystic and subject of that one song you can never forget, and Bruno Gröning, from Germany, who enjoyed some popularity in the middle of the last century. If nothing else, you will learn something from playing this.

Each of these characters has their own set of levels, with Jesus being the main story, such as it is. Whomever you pick, the action unfolds on a series of 2D maps. You click where you want to move, and watch as your chosen healer makes their way over. The aim of the game is to do what they do best: heal people.

Unfortunately, there is one more thing that connects these figures: persecution. Each area is patrolled by enemies who would like nothing more than to stop you in your tracks. Don’t forget, you are a pacifist, so you will have to avoid these enemies instead of tackling them. Happily, however, healing people also cures yourself, so if you take a sword or two, simply continue on your way.

During the Jesus levels, you will also find yourself collecting disciples on the way. Each of these grants you a faster healing time and increases the amount of health you regain. Bruno Gröning, however, takes the prize for greatest helpers, I am afraid. He can restore health by finding dogs.

3 Healers is not the longest game you will ever play, clocking in at around 2 hours, but it is interesting trying out the birth of a new genre. If you are looking for your next afternoon game, then check out 3 Healers on Google Play.