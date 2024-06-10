10MIN HEROES is a roguelike action game coming soon to the App Store

Move strategically across the map to outmaneuver your enemies.

10MIN HEROES is a roguelike action game coming soon to iOS

Explore auto-generated maps and reach your goal in under 10 minutes

The game takes place before the events of 7DAYS HEROES

You can now pre-order 10Min Heroes, an upcoming survival action game, on the App Store. Part of the HEROES series from indie game developer studioBBQ, the game takes place before the events of 7DAYS HEROES. You'll journey through auto-generated maps, deal with obstacles, and complete your mission in under 10 minutes.

Featuring a retro pixel art aesthetic, this roguelike has simple controls that allow you to play with just one hand. Using skills and attacking enemies is automatic, so you will only need to navigate your character through the map, and the game will take care of the rest. Each time you reach your goal, you can upgrade your skills, becoming stronger as you progress. Every round is limited to 10 minutes in length, so you’ll need to reach your goal within the time limit in order to win.

Enemies will come at you from every direction; hence, you'll want to take advantage of your available skills. Use the Grenade skill to scatter your enemies or the Shoes skill to up your speed. 10MIN HEROES challenges you with more than 50 types of enemies, including distinct bosses. You'll need to think strategically to outmanoeuvre your foes.

There are over 20 types of weapons to unlock, as well as rare items to obtain. Weapon types include fire, water, and poison, as well as non-elemental attributes. You'll unlock weapons such as Shotguns, SMGs, and Handguns.

There are a total of 10 player characters to unlock, such as Pug, Princess, and Glasses. Each character has a distinct strength; for instance, Glasses has a strong magnet ability, while Pug is capable of moving faster than other heroes.

10MIN HEROES is now available for pre-order on the App Store, and it will be free to download upon launch. To learn more about the game, check out the official website or follow developer studioBBQ on X (Twitter).