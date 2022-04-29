ZOZ: Final Hour opens pre-registration on Android in certain regions

The much anticipated third-person zombie-themed shooter ZOZ: Final Hour is finally opening up pre-registration in specific regions. Courtesy of NetEase, ZOZ is a much-anticipated title that is going to launch in Brazil and Indonesia first before making its way to other areas.

After a closed beta test launch in Brazil last year, many players in the region fell in love with the high octane, intense, and adrenaline-fueled rush that’s seen in the zombie shoot-em-up gameplay. It will see players take on the role of a nameless mercenary that makes their way to San Yager, a zombie-infested metropolis, in search of a useful substance called Blood Crystal.

This simple concept is turned on its head by the unique mechanic of the player character turning into the enemy on death, and still being able to play that same character regardless. This means that if you fail your mission objective of gathering information regarding Blood Crystal and get torn apart by a zombie, you’ll turn into a zed yourself, but you’ll have a new objective instead: murder as many other mercs as you can.

Of course, this means you’ll need other mercenaries to murder, but ZOZ has you covered here too. After dropping into the multi-zone map alongside other players, you’ll all share the same objective until one of you gets murdered and have to start hunting the others down. This makes it quite a different mix compared to most of the genre contemporaries, so this is a surefire hit with any zombie lovers out there.

If you’re looking to get involved, you can pre-register for ZOZ: Final Hour on Google Play within Brazil and Indonesia currently, though both an Apple port and more region localizations are on the way.