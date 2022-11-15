Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel adds new Team Battle mode, Battle Trajectory Selection Pack and more in latest update

Konami has announced a new update to Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, letting players enjoy a new mode that boosts the competitive spirit of the game. Dubbed "Team Battle", the mode features 3v3 or 5v5 battles where Duelists can duke it out against one another and bag the prize if their team takes the most wins.

In Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel's latest update, players can expect to prep for the new game mode with the new Battle Trajectory Selection Pack. Pendulum monsters from the “Performapal” and “Odd-Eyes” archetypes are up for grabs - plus, the “Vaylantz” archetype will allow players to manipulate the card positions of their foes for a new level of strategy. In addition, the new Mamonaka the Vaylantz United Protector and Visas Starfrost Icon are now both available in the game's shop.

In case you're not familiar with the digital card game, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel boasts over 10,000 cards along with engaging modes such as the single-player Solo Mode and various online Duels.

If you're keen on diving into the game and experiencing its latest update yourself, you can now get a headstart by downloading Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website for more info, join the community of followers on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's latest update in store for you.

