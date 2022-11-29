Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel has hit 50 million downloads less than a year after launch

Konami has just announced that its super popular card battler Yi-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has successfully raked in over 50 million downloads. And this massive feat has just come in a short time span of nine months. The game is available in over 80 countries on all major gaming platforms for free and clearly, it has been loved by all.

To celebrate this monumental occasion, Konami is giving everyone a bonus of 1,000 Gems as part of their 50 Million Downloads Appreciation Campaign. All Duelists can gain access to this reward by logging into the game. Another celebratory bonus includes a Five-Header Dragon Protector to keep all the Master Duel cards safe.

In addition, a new secret pack will be available on Yi-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, beginning today. Titled Alba Abyss, this set features cards inspired by the Fallen of Albaz and its ability to bring forth powerful dragons through Fusion Summoning. Some of the cards include Alba-Lenatus the Abyss Dragon, Albaz the Ashen, and Branded Banishment.

Alongside this celebration, Konami has also announced a new Challenger Cup, a pan-European competition that goes live next month. It features multiple tournaments that will be hosted by some of the most popular Yi-Gi-Oh! content creators from Europe.

Between December 17th and February 26th, 2023, 85 such contests will be held with over 10,000 players being able to showcase their skills during them. A content creator will host every tournament and some of the confirmed names include Farfa, Schattenspieler, Lithium2300, Renebrain and SuperZouloux.

Players living in Europe can participate in the Challenger Cup if they believe they are up to the task. A tonne of rewards will be up for grabs as well, including Yi-Gi-Oh! Master Duel hoodies, card sleeves, Rescue Rabbit plushies, and even PlayStation5 and Nintendo Switch OLEDs! If you think you can win, be sure to sign-up when more details are revealed.

Add to the list of 50 million downloads by downloading Yi-Gi-Oh! Master Duel now for free.