Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links welcomes Noah Kaiba to the fray in latest update

If you're on the hunt for something else to scratch that itch within Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links after the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2025, you'll be happy to know that Konami is keeping the ball rolling with a major update for you to sink your teeth into.

The anime's antagonist Noah Kaiba debuts as a playable character, for one thing - this means that all eager Duelists can join in on a special event to add him to the official lineup. For another, you can look forward to exploring new locations that take inspiration from the anime, which is great news if you're a fan of the show.

Yami Yugi and Seto Kaiba are getting decked out in new styles too, while the Dragon Master Knight (SPEED) now offers a new Special Processing effect. And of course, no update would be complete without a special check-in event, with login rewards that include Five-Headed Dragon card OR-style, Dark Magician card (SPEED) Alternate Art, Card Sleeves, Gems, Skill Tickets, Game Mats, and a Character Unlock TIcket among other goodies.

To top it all off, you can score the Free Structure Deck EX Soul Servant for free for a limited time, plus 10 The Ultimate Chaos packs. More importantly, there will also be a guaranteed Ultra Rare card from the box, so it definitely seems like you'll really be spoiled for choice.

There are tons of other goodies from this update

That said, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links on Google Play and on the App Store. It's free-to-play with in-app purchases.