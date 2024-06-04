Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links hosts Qualifiers for 2024 World Championship

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel will host its qualifiers later this month

If you've ever wanted a chance to show off your Yu-Gi-Oh prowess, now's your chance. Konami Digital Entertainment has announced that the World Championships for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel and Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links are on their way.

This year marks the first time that there will be two WCS 2024 tournaments where you can potentially compete in Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links: the Speed Duel and Rush Duel. The first stage of Speed Duel WCS 2024 Qualifiers begins today and runs through the 17th. This will be followed up by Regional Qualifiers, which run from June 14th-17th.

As for Rush Duel, 1st stage qualifiers are going on now, with Regional Qualifiers running from June 7th through the 10th. You can show off your Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel skills during the 1st stage qualifiers from June 11th-24th.

Master Duel Regional qualifiers will take place on June 21st-24th. Continuing last year's trend, players will compete in teams of three during WCS 2024, which will take place in Seattle, Washington, USA, on September 7th and 8th.

In celebration of the road to the upcoming championship, Duel Links and Master Duel are giving away tons of in-game rewards. You can nab rewards such as UR Firewall Dragon Darkfluid, 2 x Skill Ticket, and Prismatic foil Blue-Eyes White Dragon now in Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links.

Duel Links is available on the App Store, Google Play, and Steam. The game features intense card battle action. You can learn more by visiting the title's official website or social media channels.

Beginning June 7th, you can nab sweet rewards in Master Duel like UR Number C62: Neo Galaxy-Eyes Prime Photon Dragon and Number C62: Neo Galaxy-Eyes Prime Photon Dragon Icon.

You can download Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel for Android, iOS, Steam, and all major next-gen consoles. To learn more about the 2024 Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship, head over to Konami's website.