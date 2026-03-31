Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links to introduce new Character Deck Duel mode

My grandfather's deck has no pathetic cards, Kaiba

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links is introducing a new Character Deck Duel mode

Duke it out in PvP with decks and skills themed after your favourite character

Everyone from Kaiba, to Joey and Yami Yugi all get a showing here

One thing that distinguishes the world of Yu-Gi-Oh! from that of, say, Magic: The Gathering or even Pokémon is the truly wacky world of its manga inspiration and anime adaptation. With iconic villains such as Pegasus and Kaiba, or protagonists like Jaden and Yugi, each Yu-Gi-Oh! character has a distinct personality.

And a distinctive deck, come to think of it. Which is probably why playing theme decks is such a popular pastime among Yu-Gi-Oh! enthusiasts. Now, Duel Links is set to introduce a brand-new mode that lets you jump into just such duels with the new Character Deck Duel PvP mode.

Character Decks make use of specific Skills and Cards that look to emulate the playstyle of characters seen onscreen and on the page. Suffice it to say this isn't necessarily optimal, but it sure as hell is fun, as anyone who's had a go at it can attest.

It's time to d-d-d-d-d-d-d-d-d-duel

Duels undertaken in Character Deck mode will also let you earn a brand-new currency called Respect Orbs (stop laughing) that upgrades alongside your performance, and which can then be traded in for cards and other rewards at the Trader.

With characters from Yami Yugi, to Joey Wheeler and Jack Atlas all getting decks, it's safe to say that your favourite character is more than likely to get a showing in this mode. And yes, while they may not always be the most optimal decks, I'm more than sure these are going to be flavourful and exciting to play.

Yu-Gi-Oh! has been running for a long time. Even longer than our humble site! But over the past two decades, a lot has happened in mobile that we've been there to witness. So why not take a look at our Pocket Gamer 20th anniversary retrospective to see what we've got to say about this major milestone?

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