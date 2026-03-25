FIFA Heroes gets a brand-new trailer, details and launch date for late next month

Go for the goal!

FIFA Heroes, the five-a-side arcade sports sim, now has a release date

Expect it to arrive late next month, as we see new and exciting features

The vast roster features famous faces, mythological figures and official mascots!

One of the more interesting upcoming releases, I think most of you will have been keeping your eyes on FIFA Heroes. This five-a-side arcade sports sim from developer Enver offers a fast-paced, accessible take on the sport, and now we have a release date for FIFA Heroes to boot!

Arriving April 28th for iOS and Android, the latest glimpse of FIFA Heroes in its cinematic trailer also reveals plenty of new, exciting and sometimes baffling details. Of course, the most exciting is the unveiling of famous faces from the beautiful game, such as Harry Kane, Eduardo Camavinga and even figures from the past, like Diego Maradona!

What's slightly baffling, but interesting, is also the announcement that the lineup will include mythological figures such as Thor and Sun Wukong. Not to mention the previously announced appearance of the official 2026 mascots for the FIFA World Cup.

Mythical matchups

Given that Enver's self-professed mission statement was 'the last thing we wanted to create was another football simulation game', I think they've succeeded if these new reveals are anything to go by. Combining not just an all-star roster but special abilities and exaggerated action.

While some of you who were hoping for a purely realistic, if arcadey experience similar to hits of the past, such as FIFA Street, may be disappointed, for the rest, this is just wacky and out-there enough to make an already intriguing 5v5 arcade sports sim that much more interesting.

FIFA Heroes is set to launch, as above, on April 28th for mobile. Console players can expect it at a later date.

Meanwhile, if you want to hone your sporting skills ahead of FIFA Heroes' release, why not try out our list of the best sports games for iOS to see what we think are worth playing?