Blossom Tales finally reaches mobile after an almost eleven-year wait

Lily has been patiently waiting

Play a Zelda-inspired adventure as Lily

Explore five dungeons packed with puzzles

Try the first chapter before paying $4.99

Back in August 2015, we ran a headline saying Blossom Tales was heading to iOS that winter. It then went to Steam, then Switch, and the App Store part of the plan went very still for a long time. Well, it's happening now. It's out on Android and on its way to iOS, roughly eleven years after we said it would be.

If you missed it the first time round, you play as Lily, a Knight of the Rose, fighting through monster-infested dungeons to save the Kingdom of Blossom from eternal darkness. Castle Pixel made it with 2D Zelda very much in mind. Top-down view, five dungeons, boss fights, puzzles, and a growing pile of weapons and spells that change how you fight as you go.

The framing is pretty neat. It's all a story an old man is telling his grandchildren, and you get a say in how events play out. If that sounds familiar, it has been compared to the Princess Bride. Lovely way to dress up a sword-swinging adventure, all the same.

Slightly odd order of things, too. Blossom Tales II reached phones in 2024 through Crunchyroll, so the sequel beat the original to your pocket. I'd have done it the other way round, but nobody asked me.

Controller support is in too. Virtual sticks and tight sword timing don't always get on, so this is a nice thing to have. As for how you pay, Blossom Tales gives you the first chapter free and unlocks the full adventure for $4.99.

Blossom Tales is out now on Android, while those on iOS still need to wait a little longer. The expected release date is October 8th, but that could change. You’ve waited a decade. What’s another week?

Until then, you have our list of the best adventure games to play on iOS.