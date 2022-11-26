World of Tanks Blitz announces festive Holiday Ops with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Milla Jovovich

The World of Tanks franchise is spreading some holiday cheer as Arnold Schwarzenegger and Milla Jovovich join in on the IP's Holiday Ops campaigns across PC, mobile and console. In particular, fans of World of Tanks Blitz on iOS and Android can experience tons of in-game activities from December 17th to the 27th in keeping with the holiday spirit.

Across the Holiday Ops activities for World of Tanks Blitz, players simply have to log into the game to score Arnold and Milla avatars. They can also complete battles to obtain Arnold and Milla-themed in-game goodies such as camouflages and collectable items plus a profile of Arnold.

“I have played the hero in video game-based movies, but this is the first time ever I, myself, have had been put into an actual game, and I am ready for action!” says Milla Jovovich. “Another first for me is that I am costarring with the legendary Arnold Schwarzenegger. With him at my side, we will be guiding players to a magical Holiday Village and handing out special gifts to the players in World of Tanks.”

“Last year I had an incredible experience with World of Tanks and when I was asked to return, I immediately replied ‘I´ll be back’. I knew this year’s event was really going to be special and I was right. I am honored to star alongside the amazing Milla Jovovich, in our first time working together. The Holiday Ops rewards and challenges are even better this time, and I get to combine two of my favorite things; the holidays and tanks!” says Arnold Schwarzenegger, Holiday Ops ambassador/action star/tank owner.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can download World of Tanks Blitz on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store.

