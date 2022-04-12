Wingspan's new European Expansion DLC launches next month with new birds, landscapes, and strategies

Wingspan began soaring over the mobile gaming space last August and soon, a new DLC will launch. In less than a month, players will be able to enjoy the different birds of Europe from anywhere around the world on their phones as Wingspan’s European Expansion DLC launches on May 5th. There are new birds, new strategies, landscapes and so much more to explore in this upcoming expansion.

The European region brings a brand new flock of unique birds to Wingspan with their own calls and diverse abilities such as end-of-round powers, picking up food from opponents, occupying two slots with one card, and a lot more. A bunch of new round goals have been added to make gameplay more diverse. Players will have to strategize accordingly and use resources smartly to maintain balance.

While attempting to obtain new birds and complete challenges, players can enjoy the serenity of European landscapes. Inspired by real-life places, Wingspan will feature picturesque landscapes that exemplify the Eastern European blocks blooming with gorgeous Dutch tulips. Alongside this is relaxing and immersive music composed by Pawel Gorniak. This original soundtrack features classical European music, which will help maintain the coolness of the game even in the most competitive rounds.

All these features will be added in addition to what's already available in the base game. No pre-existing features will be replaced and cross-play will stay, allowing players from different platforms to play together in the European DLC as well. Finally, the Automated mode will allow everyone to test their skills and take part in weekly challenges with lots more to win this time around.

Get ready to fly around Europe by downloading Wingspan on the App Store and Google Play. It is available for a premium of $9.99 USD or equivalent and features in-app purchases.