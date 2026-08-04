Best planes in Wings of Heroes
| Wings of Heroes
It's time to think like a WW2 pilot to dominate the skies - which is where our handy guide to the best planes in Wings of Heroes swoops in to save the day!
Updated on August 4th, 2026 - Version 2.2.9 - Added: Hawker Hurricane Mk IV
Wings of Heroes is a multiplayer game inspired by the Second World War, and since there are lots of planes, you probably won't have the resources to maintain them all. And while it's always tempting to pick a plane based on its looks alone (we've all judged a book by its proverbial cover, haven't we?), it's worth strategising the best stats for each plane to dominate the skies across every tier.
If you're feeling overwhelmed, fret not - I've shared the best planes in Wings of Heroes in each tier.
Of course, I suggest you take it with a grain of salt, because there is no "one plane fits all" answer here. From fighters to bombers, each one comes with different stats, so choosing something that fits your preferred play style will make a difference.
And speaking of WW2, you might fancy grabbing freebies for some interesting war-themed romps on mobile too! Why not have a go at these Last War Survival codes and Era of Warfare gift codes?
Types of aircraft in Wings of Heroes:
- LF = Light Fighter (has lower speed and survivability than a Fighter, but the lowest turn time)
- F = Fighter (has the lowest survivability, but the highest speed and turn time)
- B = Bomber (has the lowest turn time but the highest survivability)
- A = Attack Aircraft (fast, has good damage, not a lot of armour, but is pretty balanced overall)
- MF = Multirole Fighter (has good speed, medium armour, deals good damage)
Best planes in Wings of Heroes, by tierOn the following pages, I ranked all the best planes in Wings of Heroes in each tier, starting with Tier I all the way to the last. Of course, you should try upgrading the planes listed if you have them; otherwise, just upgrade the ones you have.
I | II | III | IV | V | VI | VII | VIII | IX | X
Original article by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
Tier I
- Hawker Fury MK II (LF)
- Polikarpov I-15 bis (LF)
Both of these are equal in terms of power. They are not ideal, since they are LF aircraft, but at least you get to learn how to manoeuvre the other planes once you have access to them.
2
Tier II
- Messerschmitt BF 109 B-1 (F)
For a Tier II plane, this Fighter is incredibly fast and has a relatively short turn time. It deals good DPS, but it has very (VERY) low survivability. I recommend you use it for the agility it has, but pay attention to the enemy shots, because things can get heated pretty fast.
3
Tier III
- Blenheim MK I (B)
Although this bomber is a slow one, it is a great choice if you want a well-rounded aircraft. It deals good damage, it has good survivability, and it manoeuvres as well as any other Tier III plane. I particularly like the damage potential it has.
4
Tier IV
- P-36A Hawk (F)
This fun little aircraft is swift and deadly. It has fairly low survival rates, but it has speed, and it can turn in as little as 18 seconds. It also deals okay-ish damage, but you need to be careful with the hits. If you get hit a little bit too much, things could get dangerous.
5
Tier V
- Junkers JU 88 A-4 (B)
- Beaufighter MK X (MF)
- Fiat F.C.20 Bis
- Ki-43 Hayabusa
- Yakovlev Yak-1
- Bristol Beaufighter Mk X
- PE-2-31 (MF)
These three aircraft from Tier V are just amazing. If you manage to upgrade them to max rank, they can be bonkers well into the late game. While the Junkers can deal amazing DPS, it has slightly lower turn time, but crazy survivability. You can sit there and tank, while you eliminate pretty much anybody standing in your way.
As for the other two MFs, they have balanced stats, but a really large arsenal. They also have suspended armaments, which can come in handy. They are both balanced, but deadly. I particularly like the PE-2-31.
6
Tier VI
- HE 111 H-16 (B)
- Mitsubishi G4M1 (B)
- Hawker Hurricane Mk IV
These two bombers are pretty similar. They are not too slow to deem them unusable, and they are packed full of missiles and weaponry that deal well over 120 DPS. If you like bombers, one of these two is a must-have. I would personally lean more towards the Mitsubishi one.
7
Tier VII
- BF 110 G-2 (MF)
The BF 110 G-2 is a reliable multirole fighter. It can deal good damage, it can go fast (so you can catch up with the opponents), and it has okay armour. It's got a relatively decent turn time, and the DPS is something else. The best part is, if you manage to land your suspended armament (the missile), you can one-shot pretty much any opponent.
8
Tier VIII
- Ki-67-I Otsu (B)
This outstanding Japanese bomber is fitted with enough firepower to take on an entire enemy squad. It has really good armour, the speed is decent, and although the turn time is higher than you would like, it doesn't deem it unusable. The suspended 8 armaments it has deal okay DPS, and when combined with the 5 other weapons, it's a kill machine.
9
Tier IX
- Spitfire F MK IX (F)
- B-17E Flying Fortress (B)
- Petlyakov Pe-8
The Spitfire Fighter is one of the fastest ones you can get your hands on. It deals good damage and is the complete opposite of the Flying Fortress. As the name suggests, the latter is an absolute unit, fitted with heavy weaponry and a turn time that rivals that of the Titanic sinking.
The Flying Fortress is SLOW, but it packs a big, flaming punch. As for the Spitfire, it is super fast, and it is all-around a good choice if you want to hound an enemy.
10
Tier X
- P-51 Mustang
The P-51 Mustang is an outstanding plane that can deal lots of damage no matter the situation. If you manage to unlock it, it's a must-play.