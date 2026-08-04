It's time to think like a WW2 pilot to dominate the skies - which is where our handy guide to the best planes in Wings of Heroes swoops in to save the day!

Updated on August 4th, 2026 - Version 2.2.9 - Added: Hawker Hurricane Mk IV

Wings of Heroes is a multiplayer game inspired by the Second World War, and since there are lots of planes, you probably won't have the resources to maintain them all. And while it's always tempting to pick a plane based on its looks alone (we've all judged a book by its proverbial cover, haven't we?), it's worth strategising the best stats for each plane to dominate the skies across every tier.

If you're feeling overwhelmed, fret not - I've shared the best planes in Wings of Heroes in each tier.

Of course, I suggest you take it with a grain of salt, because there is no "one plane fits all" answer here. From fighters to bombers, each one comes with different stats, so choosing something that fits your preferred play style will make a difference.

And speaking of WW2, you might fancy grabbing freebies for some interesting war-themed romps on mobile too! Why not have a go at these Last War Survival codes and Era of Warfare gift codes?

Types of aircraft in Wings of Heroes:

LF = Light Fighter (has lower speed and survivability than a Fighter, but the lowest turn time)

= Light Fighter (has lower speed and survivability than a Fighter, but the lowest turn time) F = Fighter (has the lowest survivability, but the highest speed and turn time)

= Fighter (has the lowest survivability, but the highest speed and turn time) B = Bomber (has the lowest turn time but the highest survivability)

= Bomber (has the lowest turn time but the highest survivability) A = Attack Aircraft (fast, has good damage, not a lot of armour, but is pretty balanced overall)

= Attack Aircraft (fast, has good damage, not a lot of armour, but is pretty balanced overall) MF = Multirole Fighter (has good speed, medium armour, deals good damage)

Best planes in Wings of Heroes, by tier

On the following pages, I ranked all the best planes in Wings of Heroes in each tier, starting with Tier I all the way to the last. Of course, you should try upgrading the planes listed if you have them; otherwise, just upgrade the ones you have.Original article by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Mihail Katsoris.