Wavy Road is a quirky little endless runner that's launching with its own Halloween event

Wavy Road brings a distinctive twist to the endless runner, which is coming soon to iOS

Guide the road to avoid obstacles, not just the car on it, and aim for the best time

Wavy Road also launches alongside its own Halloween update, with a new map and vehicles

Endless runners are a constant favourite on mobile, and for good reason. They're easy to pick up, hard to put down, and, depending on the developer, can have all kinds of interesting twists on a simple format. And that's what Wavy Road is setting out to achieve, with its quirky endless runner action coming to iOS on October 21st.

Wavy Road stands out because you aren't following a track, but laying it yourself. As you move your vehicle, the road ahead will similarly twist and turn, with the objective being (obviously) to avoid obstacles. As you twist the road, you'll need to watch what your vehicle of choice is doing, and keep it on track for as long as possible.

Wavy vibes

With Wavy Road landing on iOS October 21st, it's also coming alongside a Halloween event to mark its arrival. You'll be able to unlock three Halloween-themed vehicles and race not just through launch maps such as the suburb, seaside and lava fields, but also the pumpkin fields too.

Wavy Roads also lands with its own free-to-play style model, where you receive 10 limited runs a day, and can unlock unlimited tries for $4.99. Not the best, but certainly not the worst, sale model out there.

Either way, with other hits such as Crossy Road dipping their toes into the endless runner genre, and hits like Subway Surfers continuing to grow and flourish, it should be no surprise that Wavy Road is up against it. But with its own quirky twist on the endless runner genre, I've no doubt it'll find an audience.

And if you're looking to try some more of them for yourself, why not dip your toes into our list of the best endless runner games for Android? Featuring some choice picks that you can play right now on mobile.