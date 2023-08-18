Warpath has just hit 30 million downloads

Lilith Games has just announced that its wildly popular real-time strategy game Warpath, has just hit the 30 million downloads milestone. It’s been around just over two years and has already achieved this feat thanks to its stellar gameplay and features which have ensured that it’s always at the forefront of the App Store and Google Play’s pages.

In Warpath, players embark on a thrilling military adventure as their courage and skills are tested against other tacticians from all over the world. Players forge real-life weapons and create armies using 13 different types of units that are inspired by our history.

As commanders, players must engage in massive battles that took place in historic cities. The terrain and architecture have also been modelled such that they are historically accurate. The immersive soundtrack and stunning visuals ensure that the entire experience is akin to actually being on the battlefield while in control of weapons of mass destruction.

There’s a plethora of mechanics at the player’s disposal, including long-range units, combined arms, and aerial attacks, which can counter any army if used wisely. Where the game differs from actual war is the ability to keep loot even after defeat. This ensures that players do not restart from scratch. Rapid recruitment right on the field makes things a tad bit simpler as well.

The game was initially available exclusively on Android and iOS devices. Following its success, the developers recently ported it to PC, with cross-platform support for seamless synchronization. Warpath’s PC version includes additional functionality such as keyboard shortcut support and customizable keybindings to make gameplay feel more personal.

Put your warfare skills to the test by downloading Warpath using either of the links below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. Visit the official website for more information.