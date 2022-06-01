Warhammer 40,000: WarpForge, a brand new collectable card game in the 40k universe, announced as part of the Skulls 2022 Event

Developer Everguild has announced its newest project, a digital trading card game themed after Warhammer 40,000 called Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge. All of this information and more regarding other Warhammer titles were revealed during our Warhammer Skulls 2022 Event stream hosted right here on Pocket Gamer!

Warpforge is looking to give the Warhammer franchise a Hearthstone-esque treatment, giving fans of the series a free-to-play collectible card game set within the 41st Millenium. This means players can expect to tie together all of that era’s factions in card format, allowing you to build your deck using a mash of all of the various Space Marine Chapters, Orks, Necrons, and more.

Much like Hearthstone or the more recently launched Legends of Runeterra, you can expect lots of lore interactions between prominent hero cards and a generally very high production budget, meaning lots of beautiful visuals and attention to detail with each and every card. Combine this with some exciting variety of game modes and a general deep love for the universe and this is looking to be potentially one of the biggest Warhammer releases yet.

Those of you familiar with Everguild may recall that they created and have been running the other Warhammer digital card game The Horus Heresy: Legion. While support for Horus Heresy will continue, think of Warpforge as the next step in that line, taking what they’ve learned from years of operating on Horus and using that experience to handcraft an engaging and rich competitive card game.

Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge is set for a 2023 launch on Steam first, followed by other platforms including mobile shortly thereafter, each with cross-platform support. Currently, you can wishlist the title on Steam, join the Discord, or visit the official website for a deeper look at the title. In the meantime, if you’d like to see all of the other massive announcements that mobile Warhammer games have been throwing out left and right, you can check out the video below for more information on the Warhammer Skulls 2022 event.