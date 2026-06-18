Warframe's Jade Shadows: Constellations update goes live today

Warframe is introducing its 65th character, with the dual Sirius and Orion

Their powerful new abilities are accompanied by further new content

Meet new protoframes, jump behind the controls of the Railjack and more

Fans of Warframe are in luck because today sees the launch of the latest update in the hit ARPG's lifespan. And Jade Shadows: Constellation has a surprising tie-in to Father's Day with its newest warframe, Sirius and Orion. But even beyond that, there are plenty more reasons to check in on what Warframe has to offer.

Of course, the headliners here are Sirius and Orion, a dual warframe in a single body that lets you switch between more passive and aggressive focuses depending on who you're embodying. The clashing personalities of these two, drawn from different timelines, and resolving them is explored in-depth as part of the titular quest where their father Stalker seeks to reconcile them.

Stellar bodies

As the dual 65th warframe, Sirius and Orion certainly boast exciting abilities to play with. Whether it's using Sirius' throwing scythe and healing abilities, or Orion's more brutal slashing and black hole abilities, it's well worth having a go with them. And be sure to check out our Warframe codes list to see about getting a free boost to help out.

But they're not the only major additions. You'll also meet two new protoframes in the form of Ryoku and Vena, while new Railjack missions are being added to let you take on challenges around Uranus Proxima.

And of course, the latest prime warframe arrives in the form of Styanax Prime, boasting new and enhanced abilities. With new cosmetics also being added and the upcoming debut of Tennocon 2026 from July 10th to 11th, there's even more reveals and new additions being promised off the back of this jam-packed new update for Warframe!

Still, Warframe is far from the only great pick if you want to play on mobile. Why not see some of our own preferences by digging into our list of the five new mobile games to try this week? Featuring some of the most interesting offers from the last seven days.