War Robots is returning to China once again after a brief hiatus

MY.GAMES has just announced that their flagship mobile shooter, War Robots, is finally available in China. After releasing on the App Store and Google Store in multiple different countries, the popular game has broken into China with the help of third-party publishing partner, iDreamSky.

War Robots has been out for a significant amount of time, nearing almost ten years of service. The game has over 250 million registered players and has raked in a whopping $750 million in lifetime gross value. This number is about to rise as the Asia-Pacific region accounted for over half the players worldwide in 2023, with China contributing 40% to that list.

This makes Mainland China a rather prosperous target. They comprise approximately 24% of the total mobile players across the globe and help bring in 30% of the global revenue. War Robots isn’t new for Chinese players as the game was available prior to the requirement of an ISBN publishing licence. In fact, in 2021, it was one of the top three markets for the game on the App Store.

Speaking about the Chinese version, Alex Sorbac, Business Development Director at iDreamSky, said: “We were delighted to receive the approval of ISBN by the State Administration of Press and Publication. The War Robots team is exceptionally talented; they created a distinctive and captivating third-person PVP experience.”

“It is with great anticipation that we in iDreamSky welcome this collaboration; our experienced publishing team is excited to introduce War Robots to Mainland China. Given the immense popularity of shooters and competitive games among Chinese players, we eagerly anticipate the launch of this localized version, which will further expand the War Robots franchise in China.”

Chinese players can finally get back to playing War Robots by clicking on their preferred link below.