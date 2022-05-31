War Planet Online lets you stop Judgment Day with new Terminator collab event

Gameloft has announced an exciting update for War Planet Online, bringing the fearsome Terminator back into the strategy MMO. Both the T-800 and Sarah Connor are coming back with a vengeance along with a new season of events and plenty of in-game goodies up for grabs for players.

In War Planet Online, players can expect a full Terminator overlay in the game during the event from now until June 5th. The collab features new Vanity Avatars and Emojis, as well as fresh in-game events for players to dive into. In particular, the Terminator's arrival has brought post-apocalyptic wastelands into the game, and players have to team up with Sarah Connor to fight back against the new threat.

The update also adds a new Terminator PvE Renegade season along with a Judgment Day chain event. Players can also expect a Metal Havoc mini-game on their World Map, as well as a Terminator Trader with Skynet bounty.

Apart from new World HQ levels, Tier-14 units and new crafting items, there's so much more to discover in the new update. If you're ready to stop Judgment Day, you can download War Planet Online on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

To stay updated on all the latest developments, you can join the community of followers over on the official Facebook page, visit the official website for more info as well, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the new update.

Are you on the hunt for more similar titles that will put your skills to the test on your mobile device? Why not take a gander at our list of the top 25 best strategy games for Android phones and tablets in 2022?