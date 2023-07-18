War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius announces plans to merge its Japanese and global servers

Publisher Square Enix and developer Gumi have announced that its popular RPG tactical strategy RPG War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius will soon synchronize its Japanese and global servers all into one client. This is almost always good news when it comes to gacha games, as it means that regardless of which version you’re playing, you’ll be able to experience content without a delay between the different variants of the game!

War of the Visions has been a decently successful Final Fantasy spinoff as far as mobile games go, offering a new way to experience an original Final Fantasy story by utilizing tactics, and grid-based combat akin to Fire Emblem. The characters are all quite interesting, the story is well-written, and the combat is engaging and deep, so it’s easy to see why this one has amassed a pretty hefty following.

And now players will all be playing and experiencing the same content in tandem with one another! Any gacha player worth their salt knows that typically, the Japanese or Chinese versions of their games are a good bit ahead in terms of content patches, ranging from months to even years! So, naturally, it’s fantastic news to know that global players will no longer have to be concerned about the Japanese server being leagues ahead in terms of updates!

The only possible downside to this is that sometimes this practice can allude to a potential shutdown on the way, as it typically means the player base has grown smaller and the developers want to combine both servers to keep said player numbers from dwindling too far. Granted, that’s pure speculation, so for now, I’d say we can revel in the good news!

If you want to get started on the catch-up process, you can download War of the Visions for free at either of the links below for free ahead of the hopefully soon-to-come server merge.