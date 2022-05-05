War of the Visions Final Fantasy Brave Exvius releases more content with the Astrius unit and a conclusion to Lucio's story

After an epic collaboration with Persona 5, which is still ongoing, Square Enix has released even more content for their popular tactical mobile RPG – War of the Visions Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. Players can expect to get their hands on the new Astrius unit until May 10th, alongside the culmination of Lucio’s journey as Scene five of Another Story Chapter One concludes.

A Willweaver with Water as his element, Astrius is a powerful Ultra Rare unit who has graced the world of WoTV. His existence is as a vision created by the inner chaos of a former Warrior of Crystals who was troubled by the choice between duty and desire. Astrius’ goal is to get rid of these Core Crystals and free the Warriors of Crystals from their peril. His subjobs – Sniper and Strider will help him achieve this goal.

Rebellious as he is, Astrius is still extremely strong. He possesses three moves that make him a force to be reckoned with:

Release The Void – A Limit Burst that triggers provides extra damage for three turns, hitting enemies with Non-Elemental Damage while also reducing their Slash Attack Resistance for three turns and then finishing it off with massive damage.

Cross Rend – As a master wielder of the blade, Astrius uses this ability to decrease target defence for three turns and afflicting them with medium damage.

Indomitability – His final move gives him a chance at survival after being inflicted with severe damage once, coupled with an increase in his Defence Piercing Rate and lowered AP Consumption.

Coming to the story expansion, Lucio had embarked on quite the journey. But it all comes to an end now with the release of Scene five on Another Story Chapter one, which finally puts the full stop to this epic tale.

Catch all the new content by downloading War of the Visions Final Fantasy Brave Exvius for free on the App Store and Google Play.