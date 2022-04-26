War of the Visions Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is collaborating with Persona 5 Royal for an epic crossover

Square Enix has just announced the launch of a massive collaboration between its tactical mobile RPG War of the Visions Final Fantasy Brave Exvius and the immensely popular JRPG Persona 5 Royal. The crossover will run throughout May and will feature iconic characters from the Persona 5 universe, including Joker, Queen, and Violet as summonable units, alongside new event-exclusive Vision Cards, and more.

The first unit is Queen, who can be obtained simply by logging in anytime before May 31st. She mains as a Priestess, with her sub-jobs being Gunner and Pugilist. She is capable of reducing the enemy’s Lightning Resistance alongside dealing massive damage. Her Mafreidyne skill breaks all barriers while Marakukaja boosts allies’ Area Attack Resistance.

Joker, as his name suggests, performs the main job of a Wild Card, with his sub-jobs being Nightblade and Gunner. His skill set allows him to raise defence piercing rate and lower enemy defences by three times, while also increasing allies’ and his own defences against any incoming attacks. The third and final unit is Violet, who is primarily used for her Faith, with her secondary jobs being Fencer and Gunner. She moves eloquently with her sword to critically damage opponents while also lowering enemy defences and paralyzing them.

Furthermore, the collab also features two new Vision Cards. The Changing the World Takes Heart Vision Card will be available from May 4th and will bestow Man Eater on the party, providing massive boosts to HP and Attack. The Those Who Defy Reality Vision Card will be up for grabs between May 11th and 24th, increasing HP and Area Attack Resistance or Strike Attack.

Excited to see your favourite Persona 5 characters on War of the Visions Final Fantasy Brave Exvius? Then, download the game for free on the App Store and Google Play.