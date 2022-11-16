War of the Visions Final Fantasy Brave Exvius has collaborated with TikTok sensation Addison Rae

Square Enix’s War of the Visions Final Fantasy Brave Exvius seems to host many a collaboration, be it with sister games from the Final Fantasy series or with other popular games. This time, things are a little different, as the tactical RPG has teamed up with one of the game’s fans, an extremely popular one at that.

Becoming a part of War of the Visions Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is the wildly famous actress and entrepreneur, Addison Rae. She’s a TikTok star through and through with over 88 million followers and five billion views. Addison is being immortalized in WoTV in the form of the Addison Rae Vision Card, which is currently free for everyone.

In addition to this, WoTV is going to Honey & Butter Macarons in Irvine, California for an in-person pop-up event on November 19th. Attendees can buy delicious WoTV FBBE-themed macarons and earn extra rewards such as the Addison Rae Vision Card-inspired postcards and stickers.

That’s not all. At the event, fans will get an exclusive opportunity to interact with voice characters of beloved characters. Skyler Davenport who voices Macherie Hourne and Erica Mendez, the voice of Glaciela Wezette will both be there with the community manager Justin at 10:00 am PST.

And to top it off, the first 100 participants to show up at the scene will receive a WoTV FFBE-themed tote bag that contains a bunch of goodies inside. Check out the official meet & greet schedule for more details.

Get your hands on one of TikTok’s most popular creators’ Addison Rae’s exclusive Vision Card by downloading War of the Visions Final Fantasy Brave Exvius now for free.