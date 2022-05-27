War Commander: Rogue Assault adds fresh in-game content with its massive Crimson Crown Update on June 7th

KIXEYE is launching an exciting new update for War Commander: Rogue Assault, letting players dive into fresh content in the largest release since the game's launch. In particular, the Crimson Crown Update will introduce a new Story Mode, new seasonal defensive updates, base level expansions and so much more.

In War Commander: Rogue Assault's Crimson Crown Update, players can expect a unit track beginning June 7th and a building track beginning July 5th in the new Story Mode. There will be eight weeks allotted to clear each track, with refreshed map styles such as Boss Battles and Ambush.

The massive update will also include a new resource called Chromium, which will be a requirement for some key CC13 defensive structures. Meanwhile, players who are itching for more endgame content will be happy to know that level 85 will now be spread across five new levels until level 90. The maximum base level will also be boosted up to level 100.

If you're keen on giving the new updates a go and joining in on all the festivities before the update drops on May 30th, you can download War Commander: Rogue Assault on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also have a look at the official update notes to stay in the know with all the latest developments, check out the little sneak peek from the embedded clip above to have an idea of the updates in store for you, or join the community of followers on Twitter for more info.

