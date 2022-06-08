War Commander: Rogue Assault introduces new Crimson Crown update, featuring new game modes, vehicles, and more

The hit mobile strategy game War Commander: Rogue Assault, developed by KIXEYE, has announced the features that will be included in its next update. These range from a level cap increase for structures to new vehicles, new resources, and the addition of Story Mode as well as a brand new game mode and even more.

This update, entitled The Crimson Crown, is included alongside the addition of Story Mode and a new PvE game mode. This mode will see a new PvE mission track per week for level 90 bases that allows players to collect new units and defenses to further enhance your own base. This new content is going to roll out across an 8 week cycle that will also include hundreds of maps being updated and added to the rotation within the Story Mode. Weeks 1-4 will reward players with new units and equipment while 5-8 will see players earning the new Chromium material that is required for some of the new defenses.

To get a little more specific, this update will feature that Chromium resource alongside another new resource called Technology that combines Crits, Commons, and Equipment techs. Along with those, we’ve got 17 new building levels, a new countermeasures turret, a new level cap of 100 for bases and buildings, and an XP rebalance for endgame players.

For those of you unaware, War Commander: Rogue Assault is a strategy base builder in the vein of something like Clash of Clans or the slightly older Boom Beach. You’ll be building up your base and upgrading your defenses as well as tackling a variety of missions and earning a bunch of ways to truly perfect your base.

If that sounds like something you’re interested in, you can check out War Commander: Rogue Assault for free on both the App Store and Google Play.