Usagi Shima welcomes five new bunnies in Bunny Paradise update, along with special merch collection

Preferred Partner Feature

Indie developer pank0 has announced a fluffy update for the adorable bunny-collecting game Usagi Shima, inviting everyone to experience some summertime fun in the Bunny Paradise patch. In particular, you can look forward to testing your skills on a new endless runner mini-game, along with five furry new friends to welcome to your bunny sanctuary.

In the latest update for Usagi Shima, you can prettify your haven for your little floofs with fresh goodies like treehouses and beach bungalows. To keep them comfy under the sizzling summer sun, you can even add ice cream stalls to your island (plus volleyball courts to keep them fit and healthy). Plus, the new Island Expansion add-on, which currently has an introductory 50% discount until July 6th, will help you expand your territory to welcome more bunnies.

To top it all off, you can show your love for the bunnies that hop on by with the new Usagi Shima merchandise collection made in partnership with The Yetee. While waiting for the official launch on June 8th, you can pre-order to show off your swag with an enamel pin, a bunny pile t-shirt and more.

If you're keen on giving your bunnies some extra TLC this season, head on over to the official Usagi Shima website to learn more!