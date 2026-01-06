Uno! Mobile developer Mattel163 now has half a billion players across all its games

Call Uno!

Uno! Mobile is celebrating over 550 million players across its catalogue

That's due in no small part to the success of Uno! Mobile

Jump into new anniversary events to grab yourself some top rewards to celebrate seven years of fun

Way back in 2017, the folks at NetEase and Mattel partnered up to form a brand-new studio. Mattel163 has been going strong ever since, due in no small part to the fact that it has so many recognisable names under its belt. So it shouldn't be surprising they've just announced a rather stunning new milestone.

Across all their releases, Mattel163 has now claimed over 550 million players, and 65 billion matches played within them. You'll most likely recognise the Mattel163 name from one of their main big hits, Uno! Mobile and various other releases based on the famous tabletop classic.

Uno! Mobile is also where you'll be getting the main benefits of this milestone as a player. Dive in and check out the new 7th anniversary puzzle event, available until January 7th. This event lets you accrue Memory Fragments by playing matches and slowly unlocking collectible snapshots of major milestones in Uno! Mobile's history.

Draw-four

It's surprising to think that once, Mattel was one of the many companies that seemed to overlook mobile. But the huge success of Uno! Mobile, and the rest of their catalogue, including Sanrio-themed spinoffs, shows they're definitely here to stay.

And speaking of which, you'll want to keep checking in on Uno! Mobile as well, because until February 1st, there's another event available. You can nab over 100 different anniversary cosmetics ranging from avatar frames to filters, which will help you Uno! Mobile enthusiasts out there celebrate seven years of success and friendship-ruining card battles.

