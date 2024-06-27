Uno! Mobile and other titles receive Beyond Color update

The update adds colourblind-friendly decks to multiple Mattel games

Phase 10: World Tour, Uno! Mobile and Skip-Bo Mobile have received the Beyond Colors update

The update adds colorblind-friendly decks

Colors are represented by basic shapes

Mobile game developer Mattel163 is releasing colourblind-friendly decks for three of its card games. The new Beyond Colors feature adds specially designed card decks that use shapes like squares and triangles to represent traditional card colours. These shapes allow colourblind individuals to easily discern each card’s designated colour.

Phase 10: World Tour, Skip-Bo Mobile and UNO! Mobile have all received the new inclusive update. Mattel163 is attempting to make its titles more inclusive and accessible, and this update marks a step in the right direction. You can enable the update by tapping your avatar in-game to access your account settings and enabling the Beyond Color deck under card theme options.

Roughly 300 million people around the globe have colorblindness according to the Cleaveland Clinic. Through the new deck options, Mattel163 is attempting to remove barriers and make UNO! Mobile and other titles accessible to a wider range of players.

To develop the Beyond Color decks, the developer worked with gamers, including those with colour blindness. The symbols used for these decks are consistent across all three titles, making it easy to master. Mattel has also stated that it aims to make 80 per cent of its games portfolio colourblind accessible by 2025.

UNO! Mobile brings the classic card game in which each player attempts to be the first to get rid of all their cards to mobile devices. In Phase 10: World Tour, you will compete to complete each phase as quickly as possible while Skip-Bo offers a fun twist on solitaire.

UNO! Mobile, Skip-Bo Mobile, and Phase 10: World Tour are available via the App Store and Google Play. To learn more about Mattel163 and the Beyond Color update, check out its official website.