Unison League to collab with anime series I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince

No, we're not writing out the full series title

Real-time RPG Unison League is set to collab with the anime series (and I swear we're not making this up) I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability. The collab will feature characters from the series that can be recruited in-game and will run between July 3rd until the16th.

Alright, with that out of the way, what the heck is I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability" and what's it all about?

Well, it's surprisingly straightforward. 7th Prince (as we're going to call it so we don't have to write the full name out every time) is set in a fantasy world and focuses on Lloyd, a young boy who's actually the reincarnation of an ordinary sorcerer.

Although he wasn't particularly talented in his past life, he was incredibly passionate about magic, and his reincarnation (which possesses all his memories) now lets him enjoy the benefits of being, well, a prince and also possessing immense natural magical power.

Your guess is as good as ours. Regardless, the collab will bring at least three new characters to Unison League. So even if you're completely confused, there are still three powerful new allies to recruit. The first being [Seventh Prince] Lloyd (whom you receive as a log-in reward), [Tutor-Slash-Maid] Sylpha, [Martial Artist] Tao and [Poison Moth] Ren.

Check out the collab now in Unison League for free spawns with a chance for collab characters each day!

