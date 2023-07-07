Undecember releases new summer update with a revamped Crusade of Glory mode

Undecember, Line Games’ hack-and-slash mobile APRG, is back with yet another update, this time focusing on beating the heat. The game’s summer patch introduces a revamped version of the Crusade of Glory PvP content and the Traum Summer Festival which features numerous themed activities.

The Crusade of Glory PvP mode in Undecember has undergone major changes, making it more enjoyable thanks to the added focus on strategizing and team play. One of the bigger shifts is a 4v4 battle format as opposed to the free-for-all death match. Players will now be able to use only specific presets and not their own gear, skills, zodiac, or stats.

This update also opens up Crusade of Glory to a wider audience as anyone who completed Act 2 can now participate. Playing this game mode can also prove to be highly rewarding as Daily Participation Rewards, Daily Victory Rewards, and Weekly Ranking Rewards are now available, offering valuables such as Gemstone of Courage, Gemstone of Merit, Gold, Crusade of Glory Titles.

In addition to the action taking place in the overhauled PvP mode, players can also enjoy the Battle Area and the Event Area. In the former, point-giving objects will randomly show up in the region, with teams having to duke it out in order to gain the most points. These spots change periodically, so players will have to keep up.

Next, the Event Area features sanctums, which are accompanied by beneficial and harmful occurrences. These include items that provide buffs and monsters who are out for blood. They’re randomly generated so it's important to be on the lookout at all times. To top it off, the Traum Summer Festival includes a Dice Event, which offers a tonne of rewards on reaching a certain number of rolls.

Check out all the summer content in Undecember by downloading the game now for free by clicking on your preferred link below.