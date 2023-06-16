Undawn, the highly anticipated open-world RPG, has officially launched on iOS and Android

Level Infinite and LightSpeed Studios have officially launched Undawn, the highly anticipated open-world survival RPG on mobile and on Steam. Players can expect to fight off the infected as they struggle to survive in a harsh apocalyptic environment, all while navigating the distinct ecosystems of the world against fellow humans as well.

Undawn boasts robust PvP and PvE content as well as over 1,000 types of structures and furniture, as players will also need to build their homesteads to make it through each day. Trey Jones - as played by Hollywood actor Will Smith - will guide survivors as they make their way across different factions to fight for valued territory.

"With Undawn, the team took on an ambitious mission to create an open-world RPG that would redefine the survival genre," says Anthony Crouts, Sr. Director of Marketing for Level Infinite. "We’re excited for players to get to experience their vision come to life and truly immerse themselves in this massive post-apocalyptic adventure."

The game features dynamic weather conditions as well, where players will need to brave the storm and survive the heat as these can affect characters' indicators such as Mood, Hunger, and so on. If that sounds like it's right up your alley, you can check out our list of the best survival games on Android as well!

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Undawn on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments as well, join the community of followers on Twitter for more juicy details, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.