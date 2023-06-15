Undawn, the highly anticipated zombie survival shooter, reveals an awesome new trailer full of action

The highly anticipated zombie survival MMO Undawn has revealed its latest trailer, revolving around a super awesome standoff with a horde outside of a survivor stronghold. It displays quite a few elements that will likely be included within the game such as social gatherings with other survivors, vehicular combat, and different firearms as well!

Undawn has been a hot topic lately, mainly due to how exciting the trailers and celebrity endorsements have been and the relative success the beta tests have shown. The game is centred around being the pinnacle of a zombie survival MMO, and has a large suite of different features that range from third-person combat to base building and a large number of social features as well.

The game is especially focused on that social element due to its status as an MMO, and will allow you to hang out with your friends and random other players alike as you engage in different activities that will help to destress from all the zombie slaying.

When you add in the loot collection and massive open world, it’s almost too good to be true! There are plenty of systems to worry about within the game on the combat side too, such as stats to level up, different types of weapons to become an expert at, and even a hunting system to gather materials needed to upgrade your gear!

With all these systems in place, it’s easy to see why this is a game many gamers have had their eye on, and this new trailer is sure to only further that hype to new levels. We won’t have to wait much longer before the official release date, but in the meantime, check out the official website linked above and pre-register at either of the links below!