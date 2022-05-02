Five Nights at Freddy's Ultimate Custom Night: Everything you need to know before getting started

Five Nights at Freddy’s Ultimate Custom Night has risen in popularity, especially when you consider the fact that this survivor horror game is the final version of the Five Nights at Freddy’s Series, including animatronic monsters from tons of the other games, all in one place. Much like the other games in the series, you are locked in an office surrounded by deadly animatronics that are looking to kill you, for some reason.

In this article, we are going to go through a bunch of information that will help you survive the night in Five Nights at Freddy’s Ultimate Custom Night, so that you can hopefully make it through all of the evil monsters you are going to encounter. This should help you get better able to understand and take on the night, especially if you are struggling.

Know Your Controls

Know Your Characters

Taking on the 50/20 Mode Challenge

Even if you have played Five Nights at Freddy’s previously, you will want to ensure you understand what items do and how to control the game. The mobile version of Five Nights at Freddy’s Ultimate Custom Night has the freedom to use your fingers to swipe and move around in any way that you want. You’ll need to pay a lot of your attention to this game while you play - there is an in-app guide and control section that you will want to study for a bit before diving in, just because the actions you choose to do and how you do them will affect the animatronics in the game.There are a lot of Characters in Five Nights at Freddy’s Ultimate Custom Night. These enemies will have different ways of moving around the map and reaction to the things that you do in game. Ennard, Molten Freddy, Withered Chica, Springtrap and Mangle, for example, can go in the vents - using these paths to make their way around the map. On the other hand, Happy Frog, Nedd Bear, Orville Elephant, Mr. Hippo and Pig Patch are able to use the ducts to crawl around the map from below. Knowing what characters can be used in which areas of the map can help you better understand what is going on around you.If you have come to this guide, chances are you are looking to defeat the 50/20 Mode, which is an extremely hard mode that beginners just will not win. It’s the most difficult level of the entire game - and maybe the entire series as a whole. To practice for the 50/20 mode, you will want to play the base levels, but increase the animatronics level, so that the option goes from a slow pace at first to a more intense game. This can then get one thousand legendary points over time, through getting through these slightly more challenging levels.

Another good way to get ready for the 50/20 Mode Challenge is to restrict your use of the monitor, which consumes a large amount of electricity each time. You will need to ensure you are able to play the game without relying too much on this monitor, as it can hurt your electricity level greatly if you need to use it often. You will also need to choose your animatronics carefully, as these have a big effect on your fate inside the game itself, so knowing and using the animatronics to the best of your ability will help you end up on top in this mode.

Once you have played Five Nights at Freddy’s Ultimate Custom Night a few times, you will start to get a feel for what is challenging and for what the different characters do. There are a lot of characters to master and a lot of gameplay within this game, so at the end of the day, it might just take you some practice and time.