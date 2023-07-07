UFO99 launches Summer Rave Fest with new characters and limited-time events

Noice2D Game Studio has announced a new update for UFO99, letting players dive into a splashy summer event from July 7th to the 31st. In particular, the charming arcade game is welcoming players to the Summer Rave Fest, adding limited edition characters to the fray to celebrate all the summary vibes of the season.

In the latest update to UFO99, players can look forward to pulling 5 summer-themed characters (the Summer Dolphin, Summer Octopus, Summer Turtle, Summer Parrot, and Summer Cat) from the Watermelon Gacha machine. These can also be purchased during the event's special promotion at a discount.

The event monster "Little Sun" will also be making an appearance, and players who defeat this new foe can score Watermelon event items. These can then be used to draw characters from the gacha. Players can watch ads as well to receive a "Golden Watermelon" to boost their drop rates. Additionally, the Limited Event Boss "Summer Sun God", when defeated thrice, will put a secret summer event character up for grabs.

