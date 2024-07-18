Twilight Survivors takes the bullet heaven formula to the third dimension

Animesque visuals and big, bombastic effects

Twilight Survivors is the latest addition the Survivors-like genre

Spearheaded by Vampire Survivors, the bullet-heaven genre has gone from strength to strength

But Twilight Survivors is one of a few to go 3D, with animesque visuals to boot

When it comes to bullet heaven games, it seems that retro is the way to go. Or at least somewhat simple stylised graphics, and more visually intense games in this genre seem few and far between. Not so with the recently released Twilight Survivors, which boasts lush 3D graphics and the blinding effects the bullet heaven genre is known for.

Boasting an animesque style and the same conventions you'd expect from the rapidly expanding Survivors-like genre (or bullet heaven as we know it), Twilight Survivors is sure to appeal to that segment of the mobile audience who want something a little more modern and a little softer visually.

Having first released on Steam, we actually (as usually happens with these sorts of releases) get a neat little preview of some fairly verbose reviews. Sat at a Very Positive rating, we can see the usual comparisons to King of the bullet heaven castle Vampire Survivors, but otherwise a fair amount of praise for Twilight Survivors.

Of course, the only possible issue we might think of is that, by virtue of being 3D, there may be some issues with the actual performance of Twilight Survivors. After all, the last thing you want is something that takes up more resources when the main objective of any Survivors game is basically to blind yourself with the most powerful attacks available.

But that's small potatoes. You can find Twilight Survivors out now on the iOS App Store and Google Play!

