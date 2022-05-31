Tropico launches a new Postcards from Tropico update that brings seven new storylines to the dictator sim

Feral Interactive is launching yet another mission pack on its mobile dictator sim as a free update. Called Postcards from Tropico, it will introduce seven new scenarios. Check out the trailer for this new expansion embedded below.

Postcards from Tropico is bringing whacky scenarios to Tropico. Will the El Presidente be successful in forming a Tropicana coffee empire in Benefits with Blends, or will he be able to persuade llamas to meet their export targets in Give Fleece a Chance? These are just two of the hilarious questlines that players will have access to. The remaining five will be even funnier and challenging as well.

For the uninitiated, Tropico is a dictator simulator that was ported from PC to mobile a few years ago. It is an adaptation of game number three in a long-running franchise. It sees players take on the role of a dictator, El Presidente, although he isn’t your ordinary dictator who makes everyone’s lives miserable. He is in charge of a small Caribbean Island that he must lead in order to improve its economy, housing and other facilities. Some of the challenges include what you’d normally expect – keeping the people happy, maintaining your rule and ensuring no other political party can rise to power. But the coolest part about Tropico is the whimsical storylines it creates like those that are a part of this update.

If you haven’t gotten a taste of being a dictator yet, you can hop in and take part in the most bizarre scenarios by downloading Tropico on the App Store and Google Play. The game is available for a premium of $11.99 / £11.99 / €12.99 with the remaining additional contest like Postcards from Tropico being free.