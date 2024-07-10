News

Tower of God: New World welcomes SSR [Mad Dog] Varagarv to the fray along with tons of in-game events

Grab freebies simply by logging in

By Catherine Dellosa
iOS + Android
| Tower of God New World
  • SSR Soulstones and Suspendiums up for grabs
  • Get a chance to nab SSR [Mad Dog] Varagarv three times
  • SSR Teammate Selection Chest available

Netmarble has announced an exciting new update for Tower of God: New World, inviting everyone to welcome a new teammate to the collectible RPG. In particular, SSR [Mad Dog] Varagarv (Purple Element, Tank, Fisherman) will be joining the fray, along with plenty of in-game events you can sink your teeth into until July 17th.

In the latest update for Tower of God: New World, you can look forward to the special [Mad Dog] Varagarv Check-in Event where simply logging into the game will reward you with SSR Soulstones (x60) and Suspendiums (x2000) among other goodies. 

The [Mad Dog] Varagarv Boost Missions will also reward you with an SSR Teammate Selection Chest if you've already acquired [Mad Dog] Varagarv and completed all Growth Missions. This effectively lets you nab SSR [Mad Dog] Varagarv three times as well to round out all the freebies.

Meanwhile, a new Event Boss Battle will put your combat prowess to the test, with Suspendiums and Data Shards up for grabs for anyone who can take down [Lightning Pill] Khun Ran. By the way, if you haven't already, you can still pre-register for the title's first anniversary to score SSR+ [Healing Flame] Yihwa Yeon. 

Want to see which characters you should aim for? Why not take a look at our handy tier list to get your fill? Or if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Tower of God: New World on Google Play and the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the anniversary's vibes and visuals.

