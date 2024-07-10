Tower of God: New World welcomes SSR [Mad Dog] Varagarv to the fray along with tons of in-game events

Grab freebies simply by logging in

SSR Soulstones and Suspendiums up for grabs

Get a chance to nab SSR [Mad Dog] Varagarv three times

SSR Teammate Selection Chest available

Netmarble has announced an exciting new update for Tower of God: New World, inviting everyone to welcome a new teammate to the collectible RPG. In particular, SSR [Mad Dog] Varagarv (Purple Element, Tank, Fisherman) will be joining the fray, along with plenty of in-game events you can sink your teeth into until July 17th.

In the latest update for Tower of God: New World, you can look forward to the special [Mad Dog] Varagarv Check-in Event where simply logging into the game will reward you with SSR Soulstones (x60) and Suspendiums (x2000) among other goodies.

The [Mad Dog] Varagarv Boost Missions will also reward you with an SSR Teammate Selection Chest if you've already acquired [Mad Dog] Varagarv and completed all Growth Missions. This effectively lets you nab SSR [Mad Dog] Varagarv three times as well to round out all the freebies.

Meanwhile, a new Event Boss Battle will put your combat prowess to the test, with Suspendiums and Data Shards up for grabs for anyone who can take down [Lightning Pill] Khun Ran. By the way, if you haven't already, you can still pre-register for the title's first anniversary to score SSR+ [Healing Flame] Yihwa Yeon.

Want to see which characters you should aim for? Why not take a look at our handy tier list to get your fill?

