Total War: Medieval II set to launch a massive new expansion later this year

Feral Interactive’s mobile edition of the strategic war simulator Total War: Medieval II is set to receive a brand new expansion that will bring four new campaigns and a ton of other new features. This new expansion will see you take on the role of crusaders as they tear across the middle east, a Britannia setting, a Teutonic setting, and even a New World campaign.

If you haven’t played it yet, Total War: Medieval II is exactly like its PC counterpart in a lot of ways, and stays true to the Total War series as a large-scale grand strategy game. Taking charge as the leader of a specific faction during a set period, you’ll slowly expand your influence to try to take over as much land as possible, all while managing your infrastructure and economy as you produce units to do battle for you.

But the battles are where the Total War series shines. Utilizing a top-down view, you’ll navigate around a huge world map, and often come into contact with another faction, which will then load you into an RTS battle. During this skirmish, you’ll be dealing out orders to each of your units as you try to outflank and outmanoeuvre the enemy until you’ve reduced their numbers to near zero.

These new campaigns will offer a new experience on all fronts, giving you a brand new world map alongside numerous factions both to play and to wage war against. This will offer a large amount of variety to the normal campaigns on offer and will require you to learn an entirely new way to play so you can efficiently master all of these new factions.

Total War as a series has remained a mainstay in the RTS genre, and it’s nice to see that the mobile port of such a classic title has not fallen to the wayside and is still being supported. If you’d like to try out all this new content yourself, you can purchase Total War: Medieval II for $14.99 at either of the links below!