Top Lords codes (October 2026) - Extra resources to grow your army

Build your base and lord it over your troops with all these free resources from our Top Lords codes list!

If you're eager to grow your numbers and upgrade your base, there's no better way than standing in front of multipliers and blasting them down, of course. Did you maybe think I was referring to the Top Lords codes?

Because if you did, then in this guide, you'll find out everything there is to know about the codes, and whether or not an option to redeem them even exists. Spoiler: there is a code redeem option, but it's not in the actual game.

So, let's dive in.

Active Top Lords codes

There are no active codes for Top Lords yet.

Expired

There are no expired codes.

How to redeem codes in Top Lords

Step 1 : Open the official Top Lords code redemption page .

: Open the . Step 2 : Type in your UID (User ID).

: Type in your UID (User ID). Step 3 : Press the Sign In button.

: Press the button. Step 4 : Type in your code after signing in and selecting your character.

: Type in your after signing in and selecting your character. Step 5: Press Redeem.

The option to redeem codes is not in the game, but it is available on their official website. You can follow these steps:

How to find your UID?

How to get more codes?

About Top Lords

You can find your UID after opening your profile page and then going to the Account button. The UID won't be visible (it appears as *****), but you can copy it by pressing the button next to it. If you want to make things easier in the future to simply see your UID, you can copy and paste the code into your Notes.Any new codes for Top Lords are released on the official Discord page of Top Lords, but we add them to this list as soon as we find them.Top Lords is not your classical base-building strategy game. Once you start playing, you automatically start hitting the incoming waves of enemies, but the goal is to grow your army. You can do that by shooting down multipliers, which is what Top Lords' gameplay is all about.

You've probably seen ads that play similarly, and it's an extremely fun mechanic, but the strategy lies in hitting the right multipliers in time. That's exactly why you need to deploy good heroes.

Of course, there's also the base-building aspect, which helps you gather resources for all the upgrades you need for your heroes' levels. The stronger you are (meaning the more CP you have), the easier it will be to progress.