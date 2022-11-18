Top Eleven's latest update introduces the limited-time game mode Penalty Clash

With the World Cup due to kick off this Sunday, Zynga and Nordeus have introduced a new limited-time game mode to their popular management sim Top Eleven. It's called Penalty Clash and will be available from today until November 28th.

Penalty Clash is an in-game tournament that sees you choosing to represent one of the 32 nations competing in this year's World Cup tournament. As the name implies, it's a penalty kick-based challenge and those who successfully hold their nerves will net themselves some rewards.

At the start of the competition, you will have a starting level goalkeeper and shooter. Each match takes place in one of the game's world championship arenas. The mode also has varying difficulty modes that range from easy to expert.

While representing your chosen country, you will collect medals. The aim is to collect as many as possible to get selected for the elite national team, which will include the top 1000 players from the different countries.

Discussing Penalty Clash, Marko Jevtic, Top Eleven Game Lead, said: “The Penalty Clash minigame brings players to the pitch for a global tournament during the most exciting time of the year for football fans everywhere.”

“We can’t wait to celebrate that spirit of competition with our fans in Top Eleven as they test their skills in pressure-filled penalty kick situations. See if you have what it takes to make football history!”

Top Eleven is available now on the App Store and Google Play. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can download it for your preferred mobile platform using the links below.