Thirsty Suitors is coming soon to mobile via Netflix Games

Thirsty Suitors is coming soon to Netflix Games

Everyone’s heard of dating sims, but what about a breakup simulator? That’s exactly what you can expect from the narrative-driven action-adventure game Thirsty Suitors, which is coming soon to Netflix Games. Currently, the title is available for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

Developed by Outerloop Games, Thirsty Suitors won the 2022 Tribeca Games Awards and was nominated for multiple awards, including the 2024 New York Game Awards for the Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game and the 2024 GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Video.

This adventure title takes place in the 1990s and explores themes like culture, relationships, and self-expression. You'll battle your exes in turn-based RPG combat, disappoint your parents, and figure out who you really are. Combat also features a mood system that allows you to take advantage of vulnerabilities.

You can also show off your skating and cooking skills in this distinct narrative adventure. Attempt to impress your mom and repair your relationship by cooking South Asian-inspired meals. Traverse the town of Timber Hills on your skateboard. Perform cool tricks like grinding and wall runs as you uncover the mysteries of Bearfoot Park.

Further, Chandana “Eka” Ekanayake of Outerloop will join the panel for the annual Games for Change Festival in New York on June 27th and 28th. Matt Korba (The Odd Gentlemen), Matt Daigle (The Odd Gentlemen), Caitlin Shell (Brandible Games), and Leanne Loombe (Netflix) fill out the panel. The panel will discuss representation in video games and why it’s important to make underrepresented players feel seen.

Thirsty Suitors will be available soon on the App Store and Google Play for free for Netflix subscribers.