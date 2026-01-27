15 upcoming indie games we saw in Aqaba that you'll want to check out
Pocket Gamer Connects recently made it's way back to Aqaba for the Pocket Gamer Connects Aqaba conference. This event brought together over 2,400 delegates from 300 companies and organisations representing 20 different countries (representing three different continents) for two days of industry insight and high-quality networking.
Alongside all of the informational panels and discussions, there were some of our classic fringe events including the Very Big Indie Pitch! For those new to the format, this is a fast-paced pitching event where developers are given only five minutes to pitch to industry experts, before then moving on to the next table and doing it all over again! This happens six times, giving them time to work on their pitch and learn and finesse as they go.
The Very Big Indie Pitch at Pocket Gamer Connects Aqaba had a massive variety of games entered into it, from a wide selection of different studios. Seeing their game ideas pitched and the passion behind these studios, all while experiencing the buzz of the room, was fantastic. We gathered up the judges feedback after the pitch and named the first, second and third place winner.
But, for now, we want to share all of the fantastic indie games that were pitched there.
As a note, not all of these were mobile this time around, we also had some PC & console games mixed in there - but they're great games that you're going to want to see.
1
Against Me by SitaraX
Against Me is a psychological survival thriller where you are playing both the hunter and the hunted within the same world. You will need to switch roles between these two characters; from Adam, a veteran police officer to Jonas, a criminal, who are working within the same timeline. You'll need to investigate the crime scene with the eyes of a detective, before playing out the crime as the criminal, then go back as the police officer to survive the traps that you, as the other character, played. It's an interesting, unique feeling game that we were very much interested in.
Against Me is coming soon to iOS, Android and PC.
2
The Room Designer by Manzel technologies
The Room Designer is a cozy, 2D isometric game that takes inspiration from Unpacking and House Flipper. In this game, you will unbox different items and use them to decorate various spaces. You can paint, add furniture, and figure out how to create a room perfect for the person that will be spending their time in it. There are interior design challenges, lots of freeform furniture placements, and ways to customise what you have.
The Room Designer is available now on PC and Nintendo Switch.
3
Beyond Eternity by One More Game Studio
Beyond Eternity is a roguelike horde survival game where you find yourself waking up in a mysterious camp at the edge of Eternity. You, and a bunch of other people who have found themselves there, need to prepare for your trials to step through the Great Door - which is a single massive gateway that will reshape itself into the chosen bosses domain.
Beyond Eternity is due to release late this year or early next year on PC, iOS and Android.
4
Luna and the Tunes of Destiny by Tales by Lunar Light and Bee Labs
Luna and the Tunes of Destiny is a musical platformer that aims to celebrate courage, determination, friendship and kindness, inspiring the next generation of gamers. The game itself ties into Arabic culture, looking to make more connections and understanding of lots of Arabic cultural elements. Through various puzzles, players will be able to work on their memory, logic skills and be more understanding of the Arabic culture over time.
Luna and the Tunes of Destiny is out now on iOS and Android.
5
Couch Party! by Hani Alkarrain
Couch Party! is a local multiplayer party game where friends can take on a bunch of mini-games, battle each other, outsmart each other, and earn crowns to win! These mini-games are fun, fast paced, and easy to understand as you dive into them. There is a fun variety, from the Floor is Lava, board games with dice roles, to shoot outs.
Couch Party! is out now on PC.
6
Idle Block Miner by SHUSMO
Idle Block Miner is a idle clicker-style game where you find yourself mining, upgrading your stats, and watching loads of things break. Your pickaxe sort of bounces around, breaking loads of things within the mine, giving you more resources that you can use to upgrade your stats and destroy more.
Idle Block Miner is out now on Android and iOS.
7
Tiny Jar Farm by Istikan Studio
Tiny Jar Farm is a cute, idle farming and merging game where you will be planting different seeds to grow your farm. The produce and goods can then be sold as a part of your business! The game itself is very charming in it's hand-drawn graphics. There are a limited number of spaces on your farm, which needs to be managed while merging and making sure you are still able to place items.
Tiny Jar Farm is out now on iOS and Android.
8
Istikan Chai by Istikan Studio
Istikan Chai puts you into the role of a chai vendor, looking to serve tea to a large number of often impatient customers. You can upgrade your tea cart, keep your crowd managed, and earn some money along the way. This game is quite cute in it's style, but brings a new environment to this type of management-style game.
Istikan Chai is out later this year on PC.
9
A Heavy Morning by Saf Interactive
A Heavy Morning is a narrative-driven adventure game that puts you into the mind of a young girl, who's battling herself, trying to get out of bed and to work on time. She's struggling to face each of the days ahead, unable to leave something that's so full of comfort. You will help her navigate the first 30 minutes of her day to see if she can make it to work on time.
A Heavy Morning aims to be out early this year, on PC and Xbox.
10
Numina by Nerds art
Numina is an adventure game where you play as a young girl who has lost her memory. This emotional journey takes you through 18 challenging stages, letting you slowly discover the pieces of your past from the Book of Memories. Every stage becomes it's own, bite-sized adventure that results in you finding a piece of yourself and bringing it back.
Numina aims to release in 2027 on iOS, Android and PC.
11
Kazumi by Kazumi
Kazumi is a 3D art adventure game that takes place in a world entirely made out of folded paper. You can control Kazumoi, which is a blank piece of paper, folding them and creating whatever you need to solve the puzzles within the world. It's got a lot of magic through the art of folding, creating something unique and interesting.
Kazumi is out now on PC.
12
Dig Ducks by Abdullah Odeh
Big Ducks is a cooperative adventure game where players are aiming to dig through the ground, exploring underground ruins, to discover treasures to bring to the surface. You can take these items that you find and use them to trade, craft and interact with NPC ducks in a bustling village. There is a lot of fun to be had in Dig Ducks, from building the world together to discovering new bits of ruins.
Dig Ducks aims to release on PC in May.
13
Mr.Karot by Koro
Mr.Karot is a silly, story-based adventure game where you play as a strange carrot, exploring around a town and interacting with strange NPCs. There is a lot of Jordanian culture and comedy thrown in, to create something that feels both unique and funny.
Mr.Karot is set to release in 2026 on PC.
14
Il by Yazed Zraiq
II is a slow-burn, psychological horror experience that focuses on atmosphere to create something that feels off. The game is about memory and denial, with relatable moments where you need to explore a house that feels average, learning your own story and why you are here.
II is out on Android, iOS and PC.
15
Within by Mercy Corps Gaza Sky Geeks
Within is a short, narrative-driven platformer where you are guiding a girl through a surreal environment. You will need to collect her lost story, some of which will be helpful in the rest of your journey and some that will hinder you. You'll need to decide how to progress from there.
Within is set to release this year on PC.