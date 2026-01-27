15 upcoming indie games we saw in Aqaba that you'll want to check out

Pocket Gamer Connects recently made it's way back to Aqaba for the Pocket Gamer Connects Aqaba conference. This event brought together over 2,400 delegates from 300 companies and organisations representing 20 different countries (representing three different continents) for two days of industry insight and high-quality networking.

Alongside all of the informational panels and discussions, there were some of our classic fringe events including the Very Big Indie Pitch! For those new to the format, this is a fast-paced pitching event where developers are given only five minutes to pitch to industry experts, before then moving on to the next table and doing it all over again! This happens six times, giving them time to work on their pitch and learn and finesse as they go.

The Very Big Indie Pitch at Pocket Gamer Connects Aqaba had a massive variety of games entered into it, from a wide selection of different studios. Seeing their game ideas pitched and the passion behind these studios, all while experiencing the buzz of the room, was fantastic. We gathered up the judges feedback after the pitch and named the first, second and third place winner.

But, for now, we want to share all of the fantastic indie games that were pitched there.

As a note, not all of these were mobile this time around, we also had some PC & console games mixed in there - but they're great games that you're going to want to see.

Want to take part yourself? Check out the Big Indie Pitch website for a list of all the upcoming pitches, and find out how you can get your game in front of our panel of judges.