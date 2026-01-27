Ahead of the Game - Legend of Sky Island lets you make a home in the clouds with adorable spirit companions

Legend has it…

Start over and build a haven on a floating island in the sky

Craft, harvest, and cook for your spirit companions

Farm and fish to relax, too

It's all about living the idyllic sky-settling life in this week's Ahead of the Game series, where we tell you all about a new mobile endeavour that's playable in one form or another despite its unofficial launch.

There's always something appealing about travelling to a faraway land filled with all kinds of magic - and if said land is supposedly a utopia of peace, I'd say that's even more compelling. Which is why I can't blame the nameless protagonist from Legend of Sky Island for scouring every corner of the globe just to set foot in that fabled land - and the island really is everything it promises to be.

Basically, you'll get transported to the enchanted floating island and build a life there from scratch. You'll tend to the damaged structures and create your own home, as well as plant crops, harvest goodies, and even cook for the cute and colourful critters that have already made Sky Island their home before you arrived.

It's all incredibly adorable, and while it doesn't reinvent the wheel in terms of its mechanics, what I love about it is actually the magical soundtrack serenading me in the background. It's all very wholesome with plenty of feel-good vibes all around, which is why, despite me not being a huge fan of these kinds of base-building sims, it's actually piqued my interest long enough to want to see what it's about.

Eventually, you can also apparently hatch your own spirit companions further down the line - although unfortunately, likely due to some sort of early access glitch, I wasn't able to get very far after the summoning tutorial, which is a shame, really.

So, how do you play Legend of Sky Island?

In any case, the Google Play soft launch is supposedly coming to an end now, with all data to be wiped after the test period. The good news is that if you purchased the Diamond premium currency during the test, you'll be rewarded handsomely with a "Double Diamond Refund" - that means you get your Diamonds back for twice the amount in the official server.

So while there's no word yet on the official launch, that's definitely something to look forward to - especially with the companion-hatching mechanic on the horizon!