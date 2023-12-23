The Serpent & The Seed has added an original track from Sword & Sworcery's Jim Guthrie

Discipleship Tech has announced some new updates to the development process of The Serpent & The Seed, offering players a sneak peek at the mobile adventure game ahead of its launch. The UK charity's credentials include the award-winning PrayerMate app, and has already raised more than £32,000 via crowdfunding.

In The Serpent & The Seed, you can look forward to a new kind of creation story with a twist. The game takes inspiration from titles such as Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP and Monument Valley, with background scores crafted by husband and wife duo Poor Bishop Hooper (of the "EveryPsalm" project fame).

Additionally, Jim Guthrie from Sword & Sworcery has also lent his expertise to the game in the form of an original track. "It is a dream come true to have Jim Guthrie contributing a track to The Serpent & The Seed. The music is such a massive part of what makes our game tick, and it’s a wonderful tribute to the project’s origins and inspirations," says Project Lead Andy Geers.

There's no official word on the exact release date just yet, but if you're keen on learning more about the game, you can head on over to the official website for more info on The Serpent & The Seed. It will be available to download on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. The game will also be available to play as a demo at the PocketGamer Connects London conference next month. You can take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above as well to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.